Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. 5,412,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,096. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

