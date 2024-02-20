Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $988.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

