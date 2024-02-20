Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Shutterstock by 93.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 237.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

