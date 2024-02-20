Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 68315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 32.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

