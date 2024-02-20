Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 34.87, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.
