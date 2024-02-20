SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.95

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 525959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

SkyWest Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after buying an additional 138,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

