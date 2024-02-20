SM Energy (SM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

