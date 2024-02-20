SM Energy (SM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SM Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
