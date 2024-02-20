SmarDex (SDEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $108.51 million and $2.15 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01463732 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,818,789.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

