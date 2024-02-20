Smith Douglas Homes Corp.’s (NYSE:SDHC) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 20th

Smith Douglas Homes’ (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, February 20th. Smith Douglas Homes had issued 7,692,308 shares in its public offering on January 11th. The total size of the offering was $161,538,468 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Smith Douglas Homes’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDHC. Wedbush began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

SDHC opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $28.43.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

