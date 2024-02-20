Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 3.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 65,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 249,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.
In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
