SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTLGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 913,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 428,417 shares.The stock last traded at $39.68 and had previously closed at $39.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

