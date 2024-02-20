Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,766,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

