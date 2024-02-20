St. Joe (JOE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. 180,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,813. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

