Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:SLI opened at $1.27 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 144,123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Standard Lithium by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 76.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

