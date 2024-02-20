Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$49.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Stelco

Shares of STLC opened at C$39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.20. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$60.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

