Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down to $93.11

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.11, but opened at $89.00. Stepan shares last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 11,466 shares changing hands.

Stepan Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Stepan Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.