Stifel Nicolaus Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $25.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVA. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inventiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

