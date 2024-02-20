Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 20th (AIG, ALKS, BASE, BH, BIIB, BWA, CACC, CASS, CAT, CENX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 20th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $338.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $321.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $925.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $470.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $620.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

