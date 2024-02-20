StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
