StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

