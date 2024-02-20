StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

CapStar Financial stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $376.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

