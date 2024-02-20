StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.52 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

