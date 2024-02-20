StockNews.com Downgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

