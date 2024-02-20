StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Cinedigm stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41.
Cinedigm Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.