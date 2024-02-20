StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

