StockNews.com Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.36%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

