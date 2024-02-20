StockNews.com Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

ONEOK stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.