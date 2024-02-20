StockNews.com Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
SFL opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
