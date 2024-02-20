StockNews.com Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

SFL Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 433,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

