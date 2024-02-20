Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tile Shop by 99.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Insider Activity at Tile Shop

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,912,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,340,065.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 278,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,038. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tile Shop

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Tile Shop Profile

(Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.