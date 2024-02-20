Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 388 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

