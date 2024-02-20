Stokes Family Office LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

