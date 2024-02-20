Stokes Family Office LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG opened at $378.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.08 and its 200 day moving average is $316.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

