Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $29,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

