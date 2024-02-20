Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 22,181 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SMFG opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

