Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

