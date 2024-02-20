Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 827 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

