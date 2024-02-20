Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,228 shares of company stock valued at $262,934 in the last three months. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

PANL opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

