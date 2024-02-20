Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.