Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of J.Jill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JILL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 15.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

J.Jill Company Profile



J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

