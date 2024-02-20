STP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.94 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $114.26 million and $7.94 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015567 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,175.77 or 0.99973923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00169230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05924903 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,111,691.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

