Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises 51.9% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $40,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 854,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

