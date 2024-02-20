SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.70. 178,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 379,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.