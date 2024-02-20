Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 12.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $692.50 and last traded at $704.17. 11,033,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 11,050,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

