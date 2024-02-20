Susquehanna Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.