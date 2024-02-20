Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 3.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 105,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,153,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.