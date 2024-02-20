Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 3.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 105,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,153,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

