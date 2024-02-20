Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

