T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Position Boosted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 3.69% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 16,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.