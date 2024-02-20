Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

