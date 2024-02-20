Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

