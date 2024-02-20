TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bankshares upped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.69. 1,021,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.11. The company has a market cap of C$55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

