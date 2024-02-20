Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. Has $408.36 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 36.9% of Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $408,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 1,081,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

